The cities of Berdiansk and Mariupol "are no longer considered the rear of Russian troops" after the shelling of the Dune Hotel on July 11.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the United Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria Area, Valerii Shershen, on Radio Svoboda.

"Apparently, everyone perfectly understands why from the beginning of the advance of our troops to the South, from the beginning of offensive operations, from the beginning of our counteroffensive, the vectors of advance began to be called Berdiansk and Melitopol. Our obvious strategic goal is the de-occupation and liberation of Ukrainian lands in the South. It is clear that we have to reach the coast of the Sea of Azov. It is obvious that we rely on the concept of effective complex fire damage to the enemy, destroying the enemy's potential, its rear and logistics, material and technical base, management structures, and command posts. This is why the missile forces work effectively; the long-range artillery is working well," said Shershen.

According to him, this is a process in which "complex decisions" are of decisive importance.

"And it is worth noting that the facilities to be destroyed are picked in the headquarters, where the command carries out appropriate planning, coordination, and implementation. Let's praise ourselves. After all, the Armed Forces of Ukraine is an intellectual army. And in this, leadership, motivation, and the object of attack are decisive, i.e., a clearly defined task and goal that we have," said Shershen.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a powerful explosion rang out in occupied Melitopol; the occupiers announced the work of air defense.

Earlier, in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, the commander of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division, Lieutenant General Oleh Tsokov, was liquidated.

He was eliminated due to an attack by the Armed Forces on the command post of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, which the occupiers had set up in one of the city's hotels.