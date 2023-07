A Pentagon official confirms that American cluster munitions are already in Ukraine.

This is reported by CNN.

"Ukraine now has cluster munitions," said Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, director of operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He emphasized that Ukraine "is not interested in using cluster munitions anywhere near the civilian population, unlike the Russians."

In addition, the Russians used these weapons against civilians in civilian communities, which significantly differs from what the Ukrainians will do.

"The Ukrainians intend to use cluster munitions in a tactical environment against the Russians, not against the civilian population," Sims assured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 7, the United States of America confirmed the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of military aid. The USA hesitated for a long time whether to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions, but after written guarantees from Ukraine, they agreed to transfer new weapons.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy separately thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for the decision to transfer cluster munitions and emphasized that this is a matter of justice and protection.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov expressed hope that cluster munitions from the U.S. could "change the rules of the game" in the fight against Russian troops.