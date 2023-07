The Chumak company (Kyiv) plans to build a plant for the production of tomato paste in the Odesa Region.

This is stated in the message of the Department of Agrarian Policy, Food and Land Relations of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on July 11, a working meeting was held in the Odesa Regional Military Administration on the development of vegetable production in the region.

During the meeting, a representative of the Chumak PrJSC announced the company's plans to build processing facilities for processing tomatoes for paste in the Odesa Region.

He noted that the new enterprise plans to create almost 5,000 jobs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chumak is part of the Delta Wilmar group of companies, which is part of the global agro-industrial group Wilmar International (Singapore).

Chumak produces ketchup, sauces, tomato juice, tomato paste, mayonnaise, oil, canned vegetables, pasta.