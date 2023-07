The Cabinet of Ministers forbade pharmacies to indicate the level of prices on signs and compare themselves with competitors.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the signs of pharmacies and pharmacy chains, which contain in their name the words "low prices," "wholesale prices," "social," "affordable," can mislead people and influence the choice of a specific pharmacy institution.

"In order to protect citizens and establish fair market conditions, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution "On Amendments to Clause 161 of the Licensing Conditions for Economic Activities in the Production of Medicines, Wholesale and Retail Trade in Medicines, Import of Medicines (Except Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients)." From now on, the sign and external advertising structures of a pharmacy institution are not allowed to indicate the level or other sign of prices, which may affect the consumer's intentions to purchase goods in such an institution," the message says.

Also, it is forbidden to specify information that may mislead the consumer about the orientation of the pharmacy institution to serve certain social groups of the population.

Besides, comparison with other pharmacies is not allowed.

