Turkiye to provide air defense to the participants of the NATO summit in Vilnius involved a radar station of the 91Н6 type, part of the Russian-made anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) S-400. This will allow NATO specialists to study this radar.

It was reported by the Defence Express web portal, citing OSINT analysts.

Until now, there has been no mention in the public domain that Turkiye uses S-400 SAMs acquired in the aggressor state of the Russian Federation or their separate elements as part of joint events with other NATO participating countries. Therefore, the news of Turkiye's involvement of 91Н6 radar from S-400 for events within the framework of the Alliance Summit in Vilnius is already important in itself.

It is known from open sources that as part of the measures to protect the summit in Vilnius, NATO countries planned to place several Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems. Whether the 91Н6 radar station from Turkey was working together with these SAMs, there is no data yet.

It is true that Alliance specialists will take the opportunity to study in detail all the components of the Russian radar, in particular, to investigate how the Russian Federation bypasses Western sanctions for the manufacture of military equipment, find out the peculiarities of its work and share information with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The 91Н6-type radar as part of the S-400 air defense system is responsible for early detection of targets, the declared range of detection of ballistic missiles is up to 230 km, aerodynamic targets - up to 390 km, strategic bomber targets - up to 570 km.

