The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has put Vladyslav Trubitsyn, a Kyiv City Council member from Servant of the People, on the wanted list.

This is evidenced by information on the NACB website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The NACB seeks the accused in criminal proceedings No. 52021000000000144 from the March 23, 2021, in the commission of a criminal offense under Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (in the receipt by an official of undue benefit on an especially large scale for committing actions with the use of power and official position in the interests of someone who provides undue benefit, according to a preliminary conspiracy by a group of persons)," the message says.

The location of Trubitsyn has not been established.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv City Council member Vladyslav Trubitsyn, who fled Ukraine during the war, was arrested in absentia.

UAH 10 million of bail was recovered from the scandalous Kyiv City Council member Trubitsyn, who fled abroad.

Trubitsyn, who was caught on a multimillion-dollar bribe, did not appear at the anti-corruption court because he had already left Ukraine.