Ukraine received cluster munitions from the USA, which can fundamentally change the situation on the battlefield. General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, stated this in an interview with CNN on Thursday, July 13.

"We just received them, but we haven't used them yet. They can radically change the battlefield. The enemy also understands that after receiving this munitions, we will have an advantage. The enemy will give up the part of the area where it can be used," said Tarnavskyi.

According to him, the occupying forces of the aggressor state believe that Ukraine will use cluster munitions on all areas of the front, but this is not the case. CNN notes that the arrival of this type of weapon was not previously reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 7, the United States of America confirmed the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of military aid. The USA hesitated for a long time whether to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions, but after written guarantees from Ukraine, they agreed to transfer new weapons.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said they do not approve of the United States' decision to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions to help break through Russian defense lines.

On July 12, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov expressed hope that cluster munitions from the U.S. could "change the rules of the game" in the fight against Russian troops.