In the channel near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a significant decrease in the water level was recorded over the last day.

This follows from a statement by Energoatom.

Thus, it is indicated that as of 8 a.m., the water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is unchanged at 16.47 m. The situation remains stable and under control.

But the water level in the channel of the TPP, from where the Zaporizhzhia NPP pond is fed if necessary, is at the level of 10.91 m. Yesterday, this level was 11.08 m, so the indicator dropped by 17 cm immediately during the day.

At the same time, the Energy Agency recalled that the water level in the canal had not dropped significantly recently, and its indicators no longer depend on the Kakhovka Reservoir.

It is known that the power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP have not been operating since September 2022, so active evaporation of water from the cooling pond has not occurred.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, after the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, water in the cooling pond may be enough for the safe operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP for several months.

The IAEA announces the detection of damage to the building of the turbine hall of power unit 4 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP; from the outside, it looks like significant damage to the windows. The IAEA cannot explain what caused it, as the injuries do not correspond to previously reported incidents, the Agency's website says.