Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasized that it is essential for the West to provide stable support to Ukraine and warned against " fatigue акщьUkraine."

He said this in an interview with CNN after the conclusion of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

Johnson noted that it is important for the U.S. to continue steadily supplying weapons to Ukraine.

He stated that, apart from the actual army of the aggressor country Russia, the biggest enemy of Ukrainians now is the threat of "fatigue from Ukraine."

"But they must win; it is vital," Johnson stressed, explaining that it is vital for democracy and freedom around the world.

He also stated that "there should be no excuses" for postponing Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"The last objections were that it would look provocative to Vladimir Putin. But we've already seen what happens when Ukraine is not in NATO - that's how we provoked the worst war in Europe in the last 80 years," Johnson said.

In addition, when Johnson was asked whether, in his opinion, the re-election of Donald Trump to the post of U.S. president is a threat to Ukraine, he recalled that it was during the Trump administration that Ukraine received its first Javelin. However, CNN reminds that the context of these events is important. At that time, the government in Ukraine had changed, and Trump was suspected of putting pressure on Kyiv to obtain an investigation against his political rival.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 12, Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that Great Britain is not an "Amazon" delivery service for weapons to Ukraine, and Kyiv might be wise to "show gratitude."

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainians are very grateful to Great Britain for their support and offered British Defense Minister Ben Wallace to explain how they still need to thank.