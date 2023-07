On July 12, the military terrorist states of the Russian Federation fired 76 times on the peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 487 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad MLRSes, aviation, etc. The enemy fired 33 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region.

Due to the Russian aggression, two people were killed, and three more were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 11, the Russians shelled peaceful settlements in the Kherson Region 67 times. In particular, the enemy fired 21 shells at the city of Kherson.

On July 11, Russian occupying forces fired at the humanitarian headquarters in Kherson, where the townspeople were receiving aid. The building was damaged, but no one was injured.

Prior to this, Oleksandr Prokudin warned of a possible shelling of the railway station in Kherson by the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, in the coming hours.