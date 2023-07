The aggressor country, Russia, carried out another air attack on Ukraine using Iranian-made kamikaze drones. Air defense units managed to shoot down 11 of them.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the morning of Wednesday, July 12.

The military said that this time, the Russian occupiers launched an air attack from the north-eastern direction. The kamikaze drones were launched from the territory of the Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

In total, the enemy launched 15 Iranian-made Shahed-131 and -136 attack drones at targets in Ukraine.

Air defense units in the areas of responsibility of the Center and East air commands destroyed 11 enemy drones.

Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, and ground mobile fire groups were involved in destroying Ukrainian drones.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, last Saturday, July 8, the Russian occupation army carried out another attack using kamikaze drones. Air defense forces then managed to shoot down five drones.

Occupiers used Iranian kamikaze drones during the attack on the night of July 5.