Ukrainian court nationalizes assets of close to Putin oligarchs Rotenberg, Deripaska and Giner

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has confiscated in favor of Ukraine the assets of Russian oligarchs Arkady and Igor Rotenberg, Oleg Deripaska and Yevgeny Giner, close to the Russian aggressor Vladimir Putin.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SBI employees exposed dozens of companies affiliated with Russian owners whose activities were subject to paragraph 11 of the first part of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine On Sanctions. Among the ultimate beneficiaries of these commercial structures are odious Russian oligarchs close to Putin.

In particular, these are brothers Arkady and Igor Rotenberg, Oleg Deripaska, Yevgeny Giner.

The following assets of representatives of the oligarchy of the aggressor country have been nationalized into the ownership of the state:

LLC Hlukhivskyi Quartzite Quarry and LLC Mykolaiv Alumina Plant (Deripaska, estimated value UAH 10 billion);

SEC Ocean Plaza, with an estimated cost of more than USD 350 million (Rotenberg).

88.89% of shares of JSC First Investment Bank (Giner).

The following assets are arrested by the court and the issue of nationalization of them is considered by the HACC:

Rivneoblenergo PrJSC (93.2%),

Khersonoblenergo JSC (99.9%),

Chernivtsioblenergo JSC (96.8%),

Zhytomyrovenergo JSC (95.5%),

Kirovohradoblenergo PrJSC (72.9%), as well as 7 hotels and 2 shopping centers, with a total cost of UAH 2 billion (Giner);

Various shares of authorized capital and property of Russians in other important strategic sectors of the Ukrainian economy are also nationalized.

In particular, it is 100% of Avangard-Vilarti LLC, which, in addition to Ocean Plaza Project (Cyprus) LTD also owns Ethoder Investments Limited and 66.65% of Lybid Investment Union.

Structures controlled by Oleg Deripaska also participated in the expansion and reconstruction of the Dnieper-Bug Sea Commercial Port.

The income of the state returned land and immovable property in different regions of Ukraine, hundreds of units of special and cargo equipment.

The owners of other nationalized assets in Ukraine are Russians Alexander Ponomarenko and Alexander Skorobogatko.

Hundreds of production premises, equipment, warehouses that Russians used in Ukraine for enrichment have been nationalized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred the Ocean Plaza shopping center confiscated from the Russian oligarch Rotenberg for further privatization.