From July 11, 2023, in accordance with the anti-tobacco law No. 1978-IX, a ban on advertising tobacco products and electronic smoking devices (electronic cigarettes and tobacco heating devices), as well as a ban on the sale of flavored cigarettes and liquids for electronic cigarettes, came into force.

This is stated in the message of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

In particular, in accordance with the law, the following entered into force:

- prohibition of advertising and promotion of the sale of tobacco products, electronic cigarettes and their liquids;

- fines for their sale to persons under the age of 18 in the amount of UAH 1,020, and in case of repeated violation - UAH 10,200;

- responsibility for banning smoking using heating devices in all public places and premises by analogy with smoking ordinary cigarettes;

- production (except production for export), wholesale and retail trade and import for sale on the territory of Ukraine of cigarettes containing flavoring additives is prohibited.

The notification states that tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, liquids used in electronic cigarettes, as well as devices for consuming tobacco products without burning them, put into circulation before the entry into force of the relevant provisions of this law, are in circulation until their full sale within expiration date, but not longer than 12 months from the date of entry into force of this law.

