The State Emergency Service (SES of Ukraine) announced the completion of the search operation at the site of the airstrike by the Russian occupation army in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Region. Seven people were killed as a result of the attack.

The press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine published the relevant message on Friday, July 10.

"Seven people were killed as a result of an airstrike in Orikhiv: search operations have been completed," the message reads.

It is noted that during the day, rescuers pulled out the bodies of three people without signs of life from under the rubble of the destroyed school building.

We will remind you that on Friday, July 10, the aircraft of the Russian occupation army attacked Orikhiv with a guided aerial bomb. It hit the building of a local school, where humanitarian aid was being distributed at the time of the attack.

Seven people were killed as a result of the attack. Eleven more people received various wounds and injuries.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published a video taken at the site of the airstrike in Orikhiv.

We also reported that tonight the Russian occupiers shelled Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, hitting the territory of one of the city's enterprises.

And last Friday, July 7, the occupiers bombarded Zaporizhzhia with anti-aircraft missiles.