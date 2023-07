Prices increased by 0.8% in June

In June 2023, consumer prices rose by 0.8%.

This was announced by the State Statistics Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Including prices for food products and non-alcoholic beverages in June increased by 0.1%, for clothes and shoes - decreased by 3.0%, for housing and utility services - increased by 11.9%, for services related to with health care - increased by 0.3%, for education - increased by 0.1%.

Compared to June 2022, consumer prices rose by 12.8% in June 2023.

In January-June 2023, inflation was 4.6%.

In June 2023, the core consumer price index decreased by 0.1%.

In January-June 2023, the basic index of consumer prices increased by 3.2%.

Core inflation is a sub-index of the consumer price index.

Basic CPI (basic inflation) is a part of inflation that reflects the dynamics of free prices without taking into account items whose prices are affected by administrative and seasonal factors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, inflation was 0.5%, core inflation was 0.3%.

Inflation was recorded at 26.6% in 2022, 10.0% - in 2021, 5.0% - in 2020, 4.1% - in 2019, 9.8% - in 2018.

In 2022, core inflation was 22.6%.

The state budget for 2023 foresees an increase in consumer prices (December to December of the previous year) - 28%.