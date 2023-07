Overnight into July 11, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 26 out of 28 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs launched by the enemy. In addition, the enemy lost another helicopter last day.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

So, on the night of July 11, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the south-eastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk) with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

"A total of 28 kamikaze drones were involved in the strike. As a result of successful combat work in the area of responsibility of the South and Center Air Commands, the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces, destroyed 26 attack UAVs and one Zala reconnaissance drone," the report says.

It is also noted that on July 10, the Air Force destroyed an enemy helicopter (the type is to be specified), three attack UAVs of the Lancet type, and four reconnaissance drones of the operational-tactical level.

During the current and past days, the Air Force aircraft carried out more than 20 group airstrikes against enemy positions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, 22 drones were destroyed by the air defense forces of the south; two of them hit the administrative building of the Odesa port facility. Also, two near-port terminals, including a grain one, caught fire due to the falling debris of downed drones.

In addition, due to the fall of UAV fragments in one of the settlements of the enemy's Kyiv Region during the repulse of the Shahed night attack, damage to the structures of private households was recorded, and a fire broke out.