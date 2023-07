Biden will meet with Zelenskyi as part of NATO summit in Vilnius – The White House

U.S. President Joseph Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the NATO summit in Vilnius (Lithuania).

This was stated to journalists at the summit by the national security adviser of the U.S. President, Jake Sullivan, European Pravda online media outlet reports with reference to AFP.

As the official noted, the leaders of the states will hold a meeting on Wednesday, July 12.

According to Sullivan, NATO will determine Ukraine's reforms path so that it can eventually join the Alliance, but without any "schedule."

"The path of reforms for Ukraine will be developed, but I cannot set a schedule," he clarified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, NATO member states agreed to cancel the Membership Action Plan for Ukraine on the way to joining the Alliance.

Prior to that, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, stated that Ukraine's path to NATO will definitely become shorter; work in this direction continues.

However, the media reported earlier that the United States and Germany do not want to open the way for Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Alliance and are blocking its official request for membership.