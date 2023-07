The State Property Fund (SPF) announced the holding of an online auction on July 14 within the Prozorro.Prodazhi system for privatizing 50% of the shares of the Ukrnaftoprodukt joint-stock company (Kyiv).

This follows from a statement by the Fund, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The starting price is UAH 37.7 million.

"Today, the company receives income only from real estate rental, but this brings a meager profit – UAH 350,000 in 2020, UAH 518,000 in 2021, and UAH 283,000 in a loss in 2022. Previously, the company was engaged in the wholesale trade of fuel and cargo transport equipment," the message says.

The property includes an office building on the left bank of Kyiv with an area of 5,440 square meters and an apartment with an area of 33 square meters.

It is noted that the property located in the capital has been leased, and there are 77 active lease agreements.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the SPF sold Rivnetorf for UAH 205 million.