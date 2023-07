During the past day, July 10, the military terrorist state, the Russian Federation, fired 52 times on peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 297 shells using mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad MLRSes, RPGs, and UAVs. The enemy launched 21 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the region's populated areas.

As a result of Russian aggression, three people were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, Nataliya Humeniuk, said that the enemy continues shelling on the Ochakiv Axis, attacks with guided aerial bombs on the Beryslav Axis, and fires on the Kherson Axis.

In addition, the Russian occupiers shelled Kherson with artillery on the morning of July 4, resulting in two people being killed.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian occupiers were trying to hide the cholera outbreak in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk and Henichesk in the Kherson Region.