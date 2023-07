In Ukraine, a power unit of one of the nuclear power plants was put into scheduled repair. It is reported by Ukrenergo.

The company noted that now power plants produce enough electricity to meet the needs of consumers. On weekends, consumption was lower than on business days. But with the beginning of the working week, it is already growing.

"The situation was complicated by the fact that on Sunday, July 9, a power unit of one of the nuclear power plants was put into scheduled repair. This reduced the available capacity in the grid," it said.

Today, the Ukrenergo Dispatch Center does not predict outages, but emphasizes the need to reduce electricity consumption in the evening. At the same time, the most difficult for the power system is the period from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

"At this time, the activity of solar power plants decreases. Therefore, to ensure increasing demand, additional power units must be attracted, the number of which is limited. In addition, after the completion of the flood, there are now limited opportunities for the production of hydroelectric power plants," explained the energy sector.

Currently, active restoration work is underway, where possible, as well as planned repairs at some power units of nuclear power plants. In this regard, the available capacity in the power system is limited.

From 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., electricity is imported from Slovakia with a maximum capacity of up to 299 MW, as well as from Moldova - up to 170 MW from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. There is no export.