Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian nuclear power plants and nuclear facilities in Eastern Europe, if the alleged attempt of the Armed Forces to attack the Smolensk nuclear power plant in Russia with NATO missiles is confirmed.

Medvedev wrote about this on Telegram.

"If an attempt to attack the Smolensk (Desnogorsk) NPP with NATO missiles is confirmed, it is necessary to consider the scenario of a simultaneous Russian strike on the South Ukraine NPP, Rivne NPP and Khmelnytskyi NPP, as well as on nuclear facilities in Eastern Europe. There is nothing to be ashamed of here," the message says.

On Sunday evening, the Mash propaganda Telegram channel reported on the alleged attempt of the Armed Forces to attack the Smolensk NPP with missiles. There is no official information on this.

According to Mash, Ukraine allegedly tried to attack the Desnogorsk nuclear plant in the Smolensk Region and a military airfield in the Kaluga Region with missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chinese leader Xi Jinping personally warned Russian dictator Vladimir Putin against using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.