There may be another rebellion in Russia – Zelenskyy

In the aggressor country of Russia, another mutiny or revolution may take place in the near future.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News.

According to him, the mutiny of the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, revealed the weakness of the leadership of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"They decided to stop. Putin has no military force inside Russia, and its civilian population is not protected. There is a signal that there may be another rebellion or revolution in Russia. Moreover, many people can support such a rebellion," Zelenskyy said.

He added that he was sure that the Wagner fighters would not attack Ukraine from the north and claimed that Prigozhin was motivated by an attempt to improve his position in Russia.

"Here's what I think, based on intelligence... he became a political figure. And that, in my opinion, was his main goal. Why did he stop? Well, I don't know for sure," the president said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Putin is losing control over his own people, which was especially evident in the weak reaction to the Wagner PMC uprising.