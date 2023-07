Overnight into July 10, the Russian Federation launched a missile strike on Mykolayiv. It is believed that the S-300 missile system was used.

This follows from a statement by Vitalii Kim, the head of the Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration.

"We assume it was a S-300 complex. There was another launch... So far, we have recorded one launch and one hit," he noted.

The morning report from the General Staff also states that the Russian Federation carried out another missile strike on Mykolayiv. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

Later, the head of the Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration provided details about the Russian Federation's shelling.

"Overnight into July 10, at around 1 a.m., the city was subjected to a missile attack. The enemy used ballistic weapons. The strike was aimed at an infrastructure facility, possibly with an Iskander-M missile. Detailed information is being clarified," he wrote on Telegram.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian forces shelled the Nikopol District with artillery during the night.

Previously, Russia once again shelled Zaporizhzhia using the S-300 air defense missile system. The missiles hit the territory of one of the city's infrastructure facilities.