U.S. Congress concerned over actions of Ukrainian officials able to cause a crisis in energy sector

U.S. Congress representatives express concern over the situation when in Ukraine "behind closed doors," the issue of "protection of the national producer against dumping imports" may be considered in relation to some American companies. The relevant appeal was sent to the U.S. Department of State with a copy to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by sources in the government, delo.ua reports.

Congressman Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania said in a statement that companies from his district - Logistic Plus, Vorex LLC, and Liberty Tools - could be negatively affected by the July 11 hearing.

Kelly's letter also states that the consequences of anti-dumping decisions may "result in Ukrainians being forced to pay more for energy resources, and the situation itself is a threat to the development of independent energy resources of local production."

It should be noted that earlier Ukrainian media reported that the Interpipe company initiated an anti-dumping investigation before the Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade against manufacturers of high-tech drilling and casing pipes supplied to Ukraine by the American company Vorex. However, neither Interpipe itself nor other national manufacturers actually produce such pipes. The purpose of the investigation, as noted by the media, is to introduce an additional duty on products supplied by the American company Vorex.

Drilling and casing pipes are used in gas production. According to media reports, if the necessary decisions are not made by the Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade, the purchase price of drilling and casing pipes for the state company UkrGasVydobuvannya will increase by more than 52%, leading to additional unplanned costs of over half a billion hryvnias, which are not included in the budget estimate. The consequence may be the disruption of the Ukrainian gas drilling program, a sharp decline in production, and a severe energy crisis with possible disconnection of enterprises and households from the gas supply.