President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed a combat officer, Hero of Ukraine, who distinguished himself in the battles for Bakhmut, Oleksandr Pivnenko as the Commander of the National Guard instead of Yurii Lebed. This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Colonel Oleksandr Pivnenko, the Hero of Ukraine, as the Commander of the National Guard," the message reads.

Zelenskyy announced this appointment during a visit to the Western Territorial Directorate of the National Guard as part of a working trip to the Lviv Region.

Speaking before the personnel, Zelenskyy emphasized that Colonel Pivnenko is a powerful soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine who distinguished himself in the battles against the Russian invaders, in particular in the battles for Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region.

"I have appointed the Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko as the Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine. Mr. Commander! I wish you and all of Ukraine the liberation of all our land, the return of all our people, the desired victory," said Zelenskyy, addressing Pivnenko.

In 2022, Pivnenko became the commander of the 3rd operational brigade of National Guard of Ukraine. The brigade participated in the defense of Kharkiv. In the winter of 2023, the brigade defended Bakhmut. In the spring of 2023, he headed the Eastern Territorial Directorate of the National Guard.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2022, Zelenskyy appointed Yurii Lebed, who previously served as acting commander, as the commander of the National Guard.