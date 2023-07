During the 500 days of the war, 94,000 war crimes committed by the Russian army were recorded, more than 10,500 Ukrainian civilians were killed by the occupiers. This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin. The relevant post is posted on the official page of the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) on Facebook.

"Five hundred days ago, Putin's Russia launched the war conveyor at full capacity. 94,000 war crimes, 115,000 destroyed civilian infrastructure objects. More than 10,500 Ukrainian civilians were killed. Among them, almost 500 children," Kostin said.

He also noted the continuous work of the SSU and police investigators, who often work near the front line to punish the Russian occupiers in national and international courts.

"There are already 353 suspects. 219 are accused, 53 criminals have been sentenced in Ukrainian courts," Kostin said.

Among the achievements is the fact that, as a result of cooperation with the International Criminal Court, the International Coalition secured an arrest warrant for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"The International Centre for Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine has already started work in The Hague - the first element of the future tribunal," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

An International Register of Damages was also established as a first step to ensure compensation for those affected by the war.