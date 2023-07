All declared stockpiles of chemical weapons have been destroyed in the world, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) reported. It is about stockpiles declared by all member states of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

The last chemical weapons were destroyed by the United States on July 7. This happened at the Blue Grass chemical destruction pilot plant in Kentucky.

"I congratulate all States Parties, and in this case the United States of America, on this major achievement for the international community. The destruction of all declared stockpiles of chemical weapons is an important milestone for the Organization. It is a critical step towards achieving its mission of the ultimate elimination of all chemical weapons," said Director General of the OPCW, Ambassador Fernando Arias.

However, according to him, there are challenges ahead that require the constant attention of the international community. In particular, four countries have yet to accede to the Convention. And abandoned and old chemical weapons still need to be restored and destroyed.