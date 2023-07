The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) came to the Ministry of Justice with searches, ZN.UA sources in the authority informed. The searches are taking place as part of a case regarding abuses during the procurement of services for cyber security equipment.

The tender committee was headed by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Olena Bohachova. The head of the winning company had a close acquaintance with her.

Currently, the Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska is considering the issue of suspension or dismissal of the State Secretary.