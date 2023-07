Occupiers continue to deliver and install mines and explosives at Zaporizhzhia NPP - Defense Intelligence

The occupiers continue to mine the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and facilities on the territory of the plant. Right now, mines and explosives are being delivered to the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, representatives of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

According to the Defense Intelligence, mine-explosive barriers consisting of remotely controlled and unguided anti-personnel mines of the directional type have been installed in the technical premises and in the engine rooms.

It is clarified that mostly Soviet-type directional mines are used: MON-50, MON-90, MON-100, MON-200.

Intelligence has published a diagram of the ZNPP, which shows probable mine sites.

The authority does not explain what the scheme is and where they got it from.