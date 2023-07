At least 6 local residents killed in shelling of Lyman by occupiers - Donetsk Regional Military Administration

On Saturday morning, the Russians shelled Lyman of the Donetsk Region with MLRS. At least 6 people were killed and 5 were injured as a result of enemy actions. This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram.

"At least 6 people were killed and 5 wounded as a result of shelling by Russian terrorist forces of Lyman. At around 10 a.m., the Russians attacked the city with MLRS - they hit the private sector. A house and a shop were damaged," the official stated.

Kyrylenko said that the police are working on the spot. Paramedics provide the necessary medical assistance.