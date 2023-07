Air defense units down 5 Shaheds on the night of July 8 - AFU Air Force

Air defense destroyed 5 Shaheds on the night of July 8. This is stated in the operational report from the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the text of which is posted on the official page of the military department in the Telegram social network.

At the same time, it is clarified that Russia attacked with Iranian attack drones Shahed-136/131 from the south-eastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai).

As a result of combat operations, the air defense units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 5 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

The Air Force military note that "part" of the UAV was not shot down, how many failed - it is not specified.

They hit industrial and infrastructure facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad Regions.