Russians lost 630 occupiers in a day - General Staff updates data on Russia’s losses in the war against Ukrain

The day before, on July 7, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 630 Russian invaders. Russia's irreversible losses in manpower during the full-scale invasion reached 233,440 people. Also last day, the Defense Forces destroyed 16 enemy artillery systems, 3 anti-aircraft guns and other equipment and weapons. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told about the losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine.

On July 7, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 630 Russian invaders: the total irreversible losses of the Russian Federation in manpower during the full-scale aggression reached 233,440 invaders.

Also, 71 units of enemy equipment and weapons were destroyed.

As of the morning of July 8, the enemy lost:

- tanks - 4,074 (+4)

- armored fighting vehicles - 7,953 (+9)

- artillery systems - 4,346 (+16)

- MLRS - 661 (+3)

- air defense equipment - 410 (+2)

- 315 aircraft

- 309 helicopters

- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 3,666 (+14)

- cruise missiles - 1,271

- ships/boats - 18

- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 6,914 (+16)

- special equipment ‒ 619 (+7).