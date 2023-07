During the past day, on July 7, 36 combat clashes took place in 5 directions between the military of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers. This is stated in the text of the operational summary, published by the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"Tonight, the Russian Federation struck Ukraine with Iranian attack UAVs of the Shahed type. Information about the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified. Last day, the Russian occupation forces also attacked the territory of Ukraine with Iranian attack drones Shahed. 12 out of 18 of these UAVs were destroyed.

In addition, the enemy launched a missile attack on the territory of one of the Zaporizhzhia infrastructure facilities. Also, 53 airstrikes and about 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas were recorded. Unfortunately, the infrastructure was destroyed, and civilians suffered. The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions. During the past 24 hours, 36 combat clashes took place," the document of the military department states.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces has struck 7 strikes on areas where enemy personnel are concentrated, 4 on anti-aircraft missile complexes, and 1 on the enemy's control point. Also, our defenders destroyed 2 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

During the day, units of missile forces and artillery hit 2 control points, an ammunition warehouse, 8 artillery pieces in firing positions, 2 anti-aircraft defense equipment and 2 radio electronic warfare stations of the enemy.