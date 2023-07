Military aid from the USA. What was included in the new package of weapons for Ukraine

On the evening of July 7, the United States announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth more than USD 800 million. In addition to cluster munitions, it included missiles for Patriots, HIMARS and other types of artillery.

Colin Kahl, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, said this at a briefing in the United States.

So, as part of the next package of military aid from the USA, Ukraine will receive:

additional missiles for the Patriot air defense system;

AIM-7 missiles for air defense;

anti-aircraft complexes Stinger;

additional ammunition for HIMARS;

31 155-mm howitzers;

155-mm artillery shells, including DPICM cluster munitions, and 105-mm shells;

32 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles;

32 Stryker armored personnel carriers;

demining equipment;

TOW missiles;

Javelin and other anti-tank systems and missiles;

high-precision aviation ammunition;

Penguin unmanned aerial vehicles;

27 tactical vehicles for the evacuation of equipment;

10 tactical vehicles for towing and transporting equipment;

explosive munitions and systems for overcoming obstacles;

small arms and more than 28 million cartridges for small arms and grenades;

spare parts and other field equipment.

It will be recalled that the United States of America confirmed the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of military aid.

According to Reuters, on Friday, July 7, the United States planned to announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which will include cluster munitions.

In addition, on July 6, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, had a telephone conversation with his American colleague, Lloyd Austin, during which, in particular, they discussed the supply of new ammunition for the needs of the Ukrainian military.

The publication Foreign Policy reported that Turkey began supplying Ukraine with artillery ammunition with a cluster warhead from late 2022.