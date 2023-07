Russian invaders have established a new Azov Naval District, headquartered in the occupied city of Mariupol.

The purpose of the Russians was told in the British Ministry of Defence.

It is noted that on July 1, 2023, the Russian Navy created the new Azov Naval District with headquarters in the occupied Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

“Subordinate to the Black Sea Fleet (BSF), the district will reportedly command eight warships including three modern, Karakurt class corvettes which can launch SS-N-30A Kalibr cruise missiles,” the UK Defence Intelligence reported.

The Sea of Azov is a vital maritime area for Russia, since it connects its inland waterways with international sea routes, the British Ministry of Defence noted. In the context of war, it also offers an alternative military supply option if Russia's land routes to the south of Ukraine are interrupted.

According to British analysts, the Azov Naval District is likely to focus on supporting logistical and counter-partisan tasks, freeing the main Black Sea Fleet to focus on long-range strike operations and extending its maritime power further abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last day the Russian Federation launched 11 Kalibrs at Ukraine.