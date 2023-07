Russian occupiers began to use three times fewer Kalibrs than Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched missiles. The speaker of the Air Force Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the telethon on July 7.

He confirmed that in total, the enemy is firing up to 100 different missiles per month in Ukraine.

"According to the General Staff, intelligence, Russia has the ability to produce about 30 Kalibrs per month. That's the number of those attacking, about 10-15 in one attack. They have enough carriers in the Black Sea, but the missiles - not so many... The occupier applies as much as it can," Ihnat said.

According to him, Russia spent a strategic stockpile of missiles on strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the fall and winter and now uses about as much as it produces.

At the same time, the enemy is actively using S-300 missiles, which are many in warehouses, on frontline territories, and Kh-22.

"However, they no longer produce Kh-22. These are old Soviet missiles. During the full-scale invasion, more than 150 Kh-22 were hit at Ukraine," Ihnat explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation is able to produce about 100 missiles per month.

Besides, today the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified information on the number of missiles with which the aggressor state of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine last day: the enemy fired 11 Kalibrs on July 6.