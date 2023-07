SSU detains FSB agent who got job at defense plant in Kirovohrad Region

The Security Service counterintelligence conducted a special operation in the Kirovohrad Region. During operational actions, an FSB agent was detained, who received a hostile task - to get a job at a local defense company and collect secret information on the repair of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the SSU.

So, it is reported that the person involved managed to achieve an appointment to the post of a steward a few weeks ago. He almost immediately began to collect intelligence in favor of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

First of all, the agent tried to establish the exact number and types of foreign weapons that were maintained on the basis of the Ukrainian defense company.

Security counterintelligence officers detained the person involved "red-handed" when he secretly photographed secret documents.

According to the investigation, a local resident turned out to be an enemy henchman, whom the FSB recruited long before the start of a full-scale invasion.

He came to the attention of the Russian special services during his long stay in the aggressor country of Russia, where he worked at various enterprises.

Subsequently, he was put on "standby" and sent to Ukraine, where he was "activated" after the start of a full-scale invasion.

He had to transfer secret information through one of the messengers.

In case of successful execution of enemy tasks, the Russian special services "guaranteed" him their assistance in going to the Russian Federation and obtaining the citizenship of the aggressor country.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed the attacker of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The traitor was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to post a bail. An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crime. The attacker faces lifetime imprisonment.

