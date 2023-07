On July 6, the power system recorded the highest consumption of electricity for the first half of the summer.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The highest consumption for the first half of the summer was recorded yesterday, July 6, at 04:00 p.m. This is 7% higher than the hottest day of the summer of 2022 and 14% more than last Thursday. To understand, this increase is equal to the production the capacity of almost two nuclear power units. The reason for the significant increase in consumption is, first of all, the active use of air conditioners," the message says.

It is noted that the high level of consumption yesterday remained almost until the end of the day, which created a significant load on the power system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to the heat, Ukrainians increased their use of electricity, Ukrenergo is calling on citizens to reduce consumption in the evening hours, from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., to give the power system a chance to recover.