As a result of the thunderstorm, 710 settlements were de-energized in 11 regions.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the large-scale thunderstorm that passed through the country, damage to power lines was recorded in 11 regions, power was cut in 710 settlements. Most of them - in the Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi Regions. Also, due to bad weather, part of consumers in the Sumy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Cherkasy, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, and Vinnytsia Regions remained without electricity. Restoration work is ongoing," the message reads.

As a result of technological violations, some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Odesa Regions remain without electricity.

"Due to shelling, part of consumers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Sumy Regions were cut off. Due to previous shelling, part of consumers in the Chernihiv and Kharkiv Regions remain without electricity. Repair crews are working where the security situation allows. In particular, more than 2,000 consumers have been restored in the Kherson Region, which were left without power due to shelling. In total, during the day, energy companies were able to restore electricity to almost 58,000 consumers," the message says.

It is noted that the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is fully sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

Commercial import of electricity over the past day amounted to 1,236 MWh, there was no export of electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 4, due to bad weather, electricity was cut off in 7 regions, and the interstate connection line with Moldova was turned off.