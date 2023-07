Missile attack on Lviv: rescue and search operation over, number of killed reaches 10

Today, July 7, search and rescue operations at the site of the rubble of an apartment building, which was attacked by Russians on the night of July 6, were completed in Lviv. Rescuers found the bodies of 10 people under the rubble.

Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

Thus, according to Kozytskyi, ten people were killed as a result of yesterday's missile attack on an apartment building in Lviv. One person was found at night, and one more this morning. In addition, 42 people were injured. Sixteen of them were hospitalized.

"Thank you to the rescuers and all the services and volunteers who, despite the downpour, did not stop searching throughout the night. Where it was safe, representatives of the police, social services, and housing and communal services helped local residents to take personal belongings from their apartments," Kozytskyi added.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on the night of July 5-6, the aggressor country, Russia, launched a missile attack on Lviv with Kalibr cruise missiles.

One of the missiles seriously damaged a residential apartment building.

The police showed a video of the first minutes after a Russian missile hit a residential building in Lviv.