The Netherlands recognizes Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people

The House of Representatives of the Netherlands has recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on Twitter.

"I welcome the recognition of the Holodomor as genocide by the House of Representatives of the Netherlands. Calling a spade a spade is a key prerequisite for justice and preventing the recurrence of such terrible crimes," the president commented.

Zelenskyy also thanked the Netherlands for the firm and comprehensive support of Ukraine in its struggle for its future and the future of the entire free world.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the decision "an important step" in establishing the historical truth.

"I am grateful to the Netherlands for taking a firm stand on the need to prosecute past and present atrocities," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June, Croatia recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

On June 20, the Slovak parliament recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

On May 25, the Parliament of Great Britain adopted a resolution recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.