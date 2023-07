As of July 6, agricultural enterprises of 12 regions had collected 1.024 million tons of early grain and leguminous crops from an area of 308,200 hectares (3%) with a yield of 33.2 tons per hectare.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Currently, 805,800 tons of barley have been threshed from an area of 235,000 hectares (16%) with a yield of 34.3 tons per hectare.

Also collected 172,000 tons of wheat from an area of 51,400 hectares (1%) with a yield of 33.5 tons per hectare and 45,800 tons of peas from an area of 21,700 hectares (15%) with a yield of 21.1 centners per hectare.

In addition, agricultural producers of five regions started harvesting winter rape, which was threshed on an area of 47,700 hectares (3%), while 86,200 tons of seeds were threshed with a yield of 18.1 tons per hectare.

Agricultural producers of the Mykolayiv Region are leading in grain harvesting, threshing 118,000 hectares (19%), and the Odesa Region threshed the most - 468,800 tons.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the harvest has begun in Ukraine.

Earlier, farmers finished sowing spring crops.

A total of 12.75 million hectares were planted with grain, leguminous, and oil crops, as well as 213,000 hectares with sugar beet.

In particular, cereals and legumes were sown on an area of 5.672 million hectares; sunflowers were sown on an area of 5.308 million hectares.