General Staff clarifies number of Kalibrs used by enemy during last missile attack yesterday night

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) clarified the information regarding the Russian missile attack of the previous day. In particular, the aggressor state released 11 Kalibrs; previously, it was reported about 10.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

"According to detailed information, during the past day, the Russian Federation launched missile attacks on Ukraine, using 11 Kalibr cruise missiles, seven of which were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units and Air Force aircraft, three Kalibr missiles hit the city of Lviv, and one missile - a private house in the Cherkasy Region," the report says.

It was reported that overnight into July 6, the Air Defense Forces destroyed seven out of 10 missiles of the Kalibr type, with which Russia attacked Ukraine, in particular, Lviv.

On the same day, the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration reported that in the neighboring region, the anti-aircraft defense had engaged enemy targets, and fragments of a cruise missile shot down there were recorded on the territory of the Cherkasy Region. As a result, the roofs of two buildings and the power grid were damaged.

As of July 7 morning, the number of people killed as a result of the missile attack in Lviv increased to 10. Search and rescue operations have been completed.