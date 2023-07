The Russians are afraid of a new attack by the SSU naval drones, and therefore canceled all maritime events in occupied Sevastopol this summer. Political scientist Taras Zahorodnii has announced this.

The expert believes that the attack by the SSU naval drones showed the vulnerability of the Russians.

"A large-scale attack by SSU naval drones on the Black Sea Fleet in the fall not only hit a number of ships, but also completely changed the formation of forces at sea in this region. I was surprised when I found out that naval drones were not western weapons. This is a unique Ukrainian development. The Security Service was able to attract professional specialists who in a short time developed an effective weapon against the Black Sea. The Russians no longer feel like the masters of the situation," Zahorodnii emphasizes.

It is a wonderful "sea week of Russia" without a single event at sea. As they say, "the power of the sea power" in all its glory. Moreover, the occupiers were extremely interested in conducting these PR events in Sevastopol. The measures were not canceled until the last, but they could not guarantee their safety," the political scientist sneers.

According to the expert, Ukraine, in fact without a navy on the Black Sea, thanks to the SSU does not allow the Russian fleet to act. "Instead of the "sea week of Russia," in Crimea it is quite possible to declare "months of blasts by the SSU." And the invaders will not be able to cancel these blasts," Zahorodnii summarizes.

Recall earlier it became known that all mass events of the so-called "Sea Week" in Sevastopol were canceled "for security reasons."