After the reconstruction, the Medical Rehabilitation Center for wounded Ukrainian defenders will be created on the basis of the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital of War Veterans in Pushcha-Vodytsia. The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko announced this.

"I checked how the overhaul of the Kyiv City Hospital continues, where we create a city rehabilitation center. A 350-bed Medical Rehabilitation and Palliative Care Center will be established on the basis of the War Veterans Hospital. It will provide qualified rehabilitation care. The first stage of repair is planned to be completed by October this year," Vitali Klitschko said.

According to him, the Kyiv City Hospital has been receiving wounded servicemen for treatment and rehabilitation since June last year. During this time, more than 1,500 defenders underwent rehabilitation here.

"Last year, the Department of Health of the Kyiv City Military Administration purchased rehabilitation equipment for the center. Also we carried out major repairs of buildings damaged as a result of hostilities, and elevators. The repair of premises on several floors of the main building is ongoing," Klitschko said.

Municipal non-profit enterprise Kyiv City Clinical Hospital of War Veterans is a 12-storey building with a complex of auxiliary buildings. The territory is almost 5 hectares.

Earlier, Vitali Klitschko reported that Kyiv is the first to launch the Electronic Office of the Defender, where military personnel and war veterans will be able to issue about 200 state and municipal services through a smartphone.

Vitali Klitschko also addressed the Berlin City Hall on guarantees of free treatment in German clinics of seriously wounded Ukrainian fighters.