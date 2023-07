The defense forces of Ukraine every day find and destroy the warehouses and logistics hubs of the invaders, only last day, July 5, the 6 of ammunition depots in the Tavria direction alone were destroyed.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She noted that this is the response of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the frontal assaults of the enemy.

"We deliver effective, painful spot strikes, make the occupier bleed, for whom the lack of ammunition and fuel will sooner or later become fatal. In modern warfare, logistical goals are key," the Deputy Minister wrote.

She also gave details about the attack on an enemy ammunition depot in Makiivka, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted on the evening of July 4.

According to her, this is a vivid example of the effective work of Ukrainian gunners who inflicted fire damage and air scouts who corrected the strike.

"A really large warehouse was destroyed, where a significant number of artillery shells and missiles for MLRS BM-21 Grad were stored. There will be more!" she wrote.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that on July 4, at 9:40 p.m., due to the effective fire by the Defense Forces’ units, another depot of Russian invaders in the temporarily captured Makiivka ceased to exist.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 30, Ukrainian defenders attacked the Russian headquarters and fuel and lubricants warehouse in the suburbs of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region.