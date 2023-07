In the temporarily occupied Makiivka, Donetsk Region, explosions sounded again on Thursday morning and during the evening, local Telegram channels report "hits."

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on his Telegram channel and published relevant photos and videos, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Makiivka in the morning joyfully signals with smoke about an accurate hit. Another town, which the Russians considered rear, suddenly found itself in danger. Russian military logistics in the Donetsk Region comes to an end," he wrote on Thursday morning.

At 3:30 p.m., Andriushchenko reported new explosions.

"Makiivka. Again. Well, just a tradition almost," he wrote under a published photo showing columns of black smoke rising over the town in two places.

Around 5:00 p.m., the adviser to the mayor again posted videos with black smoke in Makiivka.

"Makiivka. Beautiful again," he commented on the video.

Local Telegram channels also began to distribute smoke footage over Makiivka.

It is noted that local residents report "hits."

On July 5, explosions also sounded in Makiivka, one of the local Telegram channels reported that 5 tanks with fuel were occupied by shelling at the oil depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of July 4, the Defense Forces destroyed the warehouse of the Russian invaders in the temporarily captured Makiivka.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that a large enemy warehouse was destroyed, where a significant number of artillery shells and missiles for Grad multiple rocket launchers were stored.