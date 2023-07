The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy's offensive near Avdiyivka.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Avdiyivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of the city of Avdiyivka," the message reads.

At the same time, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Avdiyivka and Nevelske areas.

It carried out artillery fire on more than 15 settlements, in particular, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Nevelske and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk Region were affected.

In the Maryinka direction, our defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the area of the city of Maryinka.

The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka area of the Donetsk Region.

It shelled more than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Hanivka, Maryinka, and Pobieda of the Donetsk Region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the area of Zolota Nyva, Odradne, Makarivka, and Rivopil of the Donetsk Region.

It shelled more than 15 settlements, including Novomykhaylivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrayinka and Prechystivka of the Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders struck 14 areas where the occupiers were concentrated. The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions - 38 combat clashes took place during the past day.