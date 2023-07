The Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) has increased its forecast for grain and oilseed harvest by 1 million tons to 69 million tons in 2023.

This is stated in the UGA message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2022, the harvest according to the UGA reached 73.8 million tons of grain and oilseeds.

It is noted that the smaller volume of the future crop in comparison with the past seasons is due to the occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine, mining, warfare, and the lack of funds and other resources from farmers for a full sowing campaign and crop cultivation.

According to the UGA, about 19.7 million hectares were sown in total, compared to 25 million hectares on average in previous years.

Exports from Ukraine under these conditions in the new season 2023/2024 may amount to 44.8 million tons.

At the same time, last season (July 2022 - June 2023), according to the UGA, exports reached 58 million tons.

The revenue of Ukraine from the export of grain, oilseeds and oil reached about USD 20 billion over the past marketing year.

At the same time, the transition balances at the beginning of the new season amounted to almost 10 million tons of grain and oilseeds, which is 2.5 times more than in previous seasons, except for 2022/2023 MY, when the balances were maximum - about 25 million tons.

It is noted that the export of grain and oilseeds in the 2023/2024 MY can be expected at this level if the work of Ukrainian Black Sea ports continues and alternative routes, in particular the Danube Way, develop actively.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine exported 49 million tons of grain in the 2022/2023 marketing year (July 2022 - June 2023), which is 1.3% more than in the last marketing year.