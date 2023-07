U.S. Ambassador Brink on Russia's missile attack on Lviv: United States will continue to strengthen Ukraine's

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink has condemned the Russian missile attack on Lviv and assured that the U.S. will continue strengthening Ukraine's ability to defend itself.

Brink wrote this on Twitter, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The brutal Russian missile attack on Lviv. Repeated Russian shelling of civilians is terrible. We will not stand aside and continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself," she wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into July 6, Russian terrorists shelled Lviv with Kalibr missiles, so far it is known that four people died as a result of a Russian rocket hitting a residential building, and 34 were injured, of which 13 people had to be hospitalized.